Share:

Lahore - The Punjab University will hold its 127th convocation on Saturday (today) at Faisal Auditorium. On this occasion, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter and others will also attend the event.

Punjab University Urdu Development Committee translated work of Danish’s renowned poetess, writer and broadcaster Sadaf Mirza’s work on Danish poetesses. PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter, Dean Faculty of Oriental Learning Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar and Chairman Dr Muhammad Kamran appreciated the creations of Sadaf Mirza and said that her book highlighted the quality of work of Danish poetess.

Meanwhile, Punjab University has awarded four PhD degrees to the scholars in which Zahid Nawaz S/o Sabir Ali in the subject of Chemistry after approval of his thesis titled ‘Isolation, Structure Elucidation, Biotransformation and Biological Evaluation of the Constitute from Fagonia Cretica’, Ghulam Mustafa S/o Abdul Aziz in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis titled ‘Franchise Business in Pakistan-An Analytical Study in Shariah Perspective’, Muhammad Imran Rashid S/o Muhammad Zakria Rashid in the subject of International Relations after approval of his thesis titled ‘Pakistan-United States Strategic Relations: Military and Economic Dimensions (2001-2014)’, Zaffer Elahi S/o Ehsan Elahi in the subject of Mathematics after approval of his thesis titled ‘Applications of Orthogonal Polynomials for the Numerical Solutions of Higher Order Boundary Value Problems’ and Shaista Jabeen D/o Muhammad Farooq in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of her thesis titled ‘A Research Study of the Distinctive Traits of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in Urdu Books of Sirah’.