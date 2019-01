Share:

A Rescue official on Saturday lost his life after being hit by a speeding bus during the rescue operation.

Rescue sources stated that the unfortunate event occurred during a rescue operation in Lahore city’s jurisdiction area, Kot Abdulmalik where a truck collided with a bus injuring eight people.

The deceased was identified as Kashif. He was busy transferring the injured people to the hospital for treatment where he got hit on the road by a speeding bus and lost his life on the spot.