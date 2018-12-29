Share:

Rawalpindi - As low gas pressure persists, residents of different suburban areas of Rawalpindi Friday demonstrated against gas load shedding and low gas pressure , demanding uninterrupted supply. The residents of Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, New Katarian, Jamia Masjid Road, Satellite Town, Pendora, Dhoke Hassu, Dhoke Matkiyal and of adjoining areas gathered at Kattarian Bridge and staged a massive protest demonstration against persistent gas load shedding, causing a massive traffic jam for over an hour. Later the protesters dispersed peacefully.

Talking to APP, people belonging to different walks of life said they could not afford to buy food from hotels at higher rates in the absence of gas in their homes.

The prices of wood, coal and kerosene oil are also allegedly at an all time high. “We have no option but to protest on roads against the non-availability of gas,” they said. They also chanted slogan against Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited for not providing them natural gas even for domestic use. The protesters demanded the petroleum ministry to take prompt action for restoration of gas pressure .