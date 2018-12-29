Share:

LAHORE – The Sports Board Punjab’s winter vacation coaching/training programme for under-16 players continued across the province on Friday. The lawn tennis camp was organised at Faisalabad’s Divisional Public School (DPS) under the supervision of former Davis Cupper Rasheed Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz. Several young players participated in the camp and learned latest techniques from the renowned tennis coach. Malik appreciated the Sports Minister and Secretary and SBP DG for initiating the winter vacations training camps, which are not only attracting the youth towards the sports but also preparing a pool of players, who, after learning and improving their games and skills, will represent the country at international level and win laurels for it. The swimming camp is underway at University of Central Punjab (UCP) Lahore under the supervision of SBP swimming coach Rafi uz Zaman.–Staff Reporter