Share:

LAHORE - The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Ministry of Interior to ban Fethullah Gulen Terrorist Organisation (FETO), declare its Pak-Turk International Cag Education Foundation (PTICEF) as ‘proscribed organisation’ and include its name in the terrorist outfits list.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar issued a 15-page verdict which bans FETO to which the foundation is linked and runs schools in the country.

In the verdict the Supreme Court allowed on December 13 a petition which had sought directions to declare the FETO-linked foundation as terrorist and hand over the custody of Pak-Turk schools to the Turkiye Maarif Foundation (TMF). At present, a total of 28 schools are functional under this setup.

The verdict written by Justice Ijazul Ahsan says, “We are in no manner of doubt the government of Pakistan has international obligations towards the government of Turkey to declare Fethullah’s Terrorist Organisation (FETO) as a terrorist organisation.”

The bench consisting of the chief justice, Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijazul Ahsan said all the foundation’s movable and immovable assets and its schools colleges, tuition centres and other similar entities shall stand vested with immediate effect in Turkiye Maarif Foundation that was set up by Turkey in 2016 to take over the administration of overseas schools linked to FETO. The foundation also establishes schools and education centres abroad.

It also asked the FIA and police to fully support the TMF officials to take over the affairs of the 28 schools established by PTICEF. All accounts in the name of PTICEF and any director, administrator’s employees etc wherever held in Pakistan shall immediately be blocked and frozen, the apex court order says.

The order further says, “No transaction of funds from the said accounts shall be allowed. The ministry of finance shall take up the matter with the State Bank of Pakistan in order to take all necessary steps and issue directions to give custody of accounts and funds held therein to duly authorised representatives of TMF which shall deem to have stepped into the shoes of PTICEF with full powers to operate the accounts and use available funds solely for educational activities and administrative needs of the schools.”

The court also directed the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to declare the section 42 firm set up by the foundation as defunct on account of its illegal and unauthorised initial registration and its affiliation with a terrorist organisation and remove its name from SECP registers.

The material available on record clearly shows that PTICEF was found by the concerned investigative and judicial authorities of Turkey to have direct link and nexus with FETO, the judgment says.

It says, “This material is adequate and sufficient for this court to grant relief without second guessing the position taken by the government of Pakistan even otherwise all permissions, approvals and NOCs issued in favour of PTICEF by various ministries and government organisations in Pakistan already stand cancelled as in view of our earlier direction that PTICEF may be declared as terrorist organisation on account of such declaration by the OIC, Asian Parliament Assembly and other entities, we find no reasons to override such declarations and resolutions and substitute them with our own.”

The judgment says these represent international commitment of the government of Pakistan towards the international community and more importantly towards the Republic of Turkey with which the government and people of Pakistan enjoy close and highly cordial, fraternal and brotherly relations spanning over decades.

The foundation moved an application to change the name of the company as “Golden Generation Education Foundation”. However, the apex court remarked that there is neither lawful reason nor justification either to allow it to exist or to change its name so as to camouflage its real activities.

Thus, the bench directed the interior ministry of Pakistan to reject the foundation’s application pertaining to the issuance of no-objection certificate (NOC).

A lawyer namely Sohail Sajid had filed the constitutional petition in the apex court and submitted to declare the group as a "terror outfit".

FETO and its US-based leader Fehtullah Gulen orchestrated the failed coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey. The move had left 251 persons killed and about 2,200 others hurt.

Ankara accuses the outfit of being behind a long-running drive to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Meanwhile, Turkey on Friday welcomed the ruling by Pakistan’s top court to designate Fehtullah Terrorist Organization a “terrorist outfit,” saying it should set a precedent for other countries.

In a statement issued in Ankara, the Turkish Foreign Ministry appreciated the Pakistani Supreme Court’s ruling of handing over the FETO-linked schools to Turkiye Maarif Foundation. "The decision, which we consider as the manifestation of mutual cooperation based on strong bonds between Turkey and Pakistan, should set a precedent for all countries," the ministry added.