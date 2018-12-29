Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former President Asif Ali Zardari, the prime accused in billions of rupees money laundering through fake bank accounts, has not been summoned in-person by the Supreme Court.

However, the top court has ruled that the counsel for Zardari Group and Zardari’s sister MNA Faryal Talpur to submit reply on behalf of clients on the damning JIT report, wherein it concluded the Omni Group of Majeed family acted as front-man of Asif Ali Zardari.

The top court will take up the matter for hearing on December 31 and Advocate Farooq H. Naek will appear before the court to represent Zardari and Talpur, according to the cause list of Supreme Court.

Farooq H Naek is likely to submit replies on behalf of Zardari and Talpur today (Saturday).

Farooq H Naek, senior lawyer Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader, has also been named by JIT in the money laundering case. Regarding him, the JIT report states while probing the affairs of M/s Orient Energy System, the JIT came across 13 remittances, including three from Spintex Textiles Trading LLC, Dubai, a Hawala entity from Dubai, amounting to $800,827 arriving in the account of Ibad Farooq Naek, son of Farooq H Naek from 2011 to 2013 while Naek was the Senate chairman till March 12, 2012.

The payments were used for the purchase of plots no A-8 and 10-A at DHA, Karachi in the name of his wife Farzana Naek.

Apart from this, NAB Karachi is already probing the nexus between Farooq H Naek and the Sindh government in which an exorbitant amount of approximately Rs500 million has been paid by the law department (2014 to 2018) in various litigations to him, the report stated. According to the written after the hearing on December 24, the top court has also summoned Malik Riaz and his son Zain Malik on the date of hearing.

In the meantime, top court has restrained the sale, purchase and transfer in any manner of the buildings/properties mentioned in the JIT report, particularly those held by or belonging to M/s Park Lane and Parthenon including Bahria Icon and Opal 225 Karachi and any other properties or assets in which the said companies have any direct or indirect or beneficial interest. “It is further ordered that none of the properties, assets etc mentioned in the report shall henceforth be alienated or encumbered,” the written order stated.

The top court has further ruled that caution shall be marked on all accounts mentioned in the JIT Report adding that all transactions mentioned therein shall be monitored by the concerned banks who shall maintain and retain all relevant records for production before this Court as and when required.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has also hired the renowned lawyer Faisal Siddiqui to plead the case on behalf of Agency.

The JIT has recommended 16 corruption references against Zardari, his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, his sister Talpur and other accused persons.

Names of 172 accused persons in the JIT Report have also been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL). The list includes PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, party’s Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, PPP leader Faryal Talpur, former chief minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah.

The list also includes Omni Group’s Abdul Ghani Majeed, Anwar Majeed Khawaja, Muhammad Arif Khan, Ali Kamal Majeed, M. Salman Younis, Nimr Majid, Summit Bank officials Ahsan Raza Durrani and Hussain Lawai, Sindh Bank’s Bilal Shaikh and Ahsan Tariq, National Bank’s Syed Ali Raza and Security and Exchange Commission (SECP) Acting Chairman Tahir Mehmood and Executive Director Ali Azeem Ikram. The list also includes names of businessmen and public servants.

Meanwhile, Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem while talking to media, after attending Seminar on Justice A.R. Cornelius as a chief guest organised by the Council of Islamic Ideology, said that the names were placed on ECL without taking stance of the accused persons.

He said that it is not necessary to consider the stance of suspects before adding their names to the ECL. He maintained the government will ensure the rule of law and corruption-free country.