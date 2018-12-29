Share:

LAHORE - The Supreme Court on Friday directed the government to give a timeframe for the construction of Nai Gaj Dam which is incomplete for a long period due to lack of funds.

Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtyar and Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda appeared before a three-member bench of the apex court in Nai Gaj dam in Sindh case.

The court had summoned three federal ministers including Federal Finance Minister Asad Umar, Faisal Vawda and Khusro Bakhtyar.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar heard the case regarding lack of funding in the construction of the dam. The court asked the ministers who appeared before the court to produce a timeframe for the construction of the project.

The chief justice said that issues remained pending if the court did not intervene.

Khusro told the bench that the Sindh government had reservations over Manchhar Lake. He said that the government’s priority is Bhasha and Mohmand dams and is paying special attention to developing water resources.

The chief justice asked the government to take all stakeholders in confidence and warned that no delay in the completion of water and health related projects would be tolerated. The matters should not remain pending because of bureaucratic issues, the top judge said.

The PC-1 for the construction of Nai Gaj Dam has been submitted but funds for the project not being released by the government, as per the petitioner.

The apex court had accepted for hearing the petition regarding the construction of Nai Gaj dam in September.

Later, the chief justice came out of the court and listened to the complaints of the people gathered outside the court building. After listening to complaints, he also directed the officials concerned to let them enter the Supreme Court where he officially heard their matters and issued orders accordingly.

Govt withdraws notification for PHC board

The Punjab government on Friday withdrew a notification it earlier issued for the formation of the Punjab Healthcare Commission board after the Supreme Court dissolved the board that was constituted without its approval.

The three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar dissolved the Board of Commissioners on December 25 and issued show cause notices to Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, the provincial chief secretary, and the secretary and additional secretary health asking why the board was formed without the apex court’s approval.

The bench heard the case at the Lahore registry. During the hearing, the top judge, talking to Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, said they had not expected that she would violate the SC’s order.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that the provincial chief secretary had submitted a written reply in which he said that he had been misguided on the issue. The chief secretary said that he was simply informed of the people to be included in the board, and not whether they had the appropriate background.

Later, Punjab Advocate General Ahmed Awais withdrew the earlier notification and assured the bench that approval would be taken before finalising the names of those included on the board.

The SC, taking strong notice of the alleged humiliation meted out to retired Justice Amir Raza A Khan in the first meeting of the Punjab Healthcare Commission board had in November dissolved the board and ordered a new one to be formed within two weeks.

Justice Nisar had summoned Dr Rashid and members of the PHC board to explain the resignation of the retired judge from the post of the commission’s chairperson. Expressing his ‘disappointment’ with Dr Rashid, the chief justice said: “We had a lot of expectations from you. What kind of people have you appointed as board members?”

He had observed that the political government would not be allowed to impact the independence of regulatory authorities.

Justice Nisar said that the healthcare system is directly linked to lives. He said, “We will certainly not accept such sort of boards. The board should have acclaimed persons.”

Addressing Dr Rashid, the top judge said that the court was ensuring that issues pertaining to health facilities and provision of water were resolved.

The bench then adjourned the case until January 4.