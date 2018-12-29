Share:

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said that both parties, PPP and PML-N, should stay on their toes as several more cases were in pipeline against their leaders.

Addressing a press conference at a local hotel on Saturday, former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will have a more troubling time in court compared to Nawaz Sharif as there were 1000 times strong documented evidence available against him.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah should resign from his office after corruption charges, he lambasted.

"I will request Prime Minister Imran Khan to make me a member of the PAC to face Shahbaz Sharif," he added.

The minister said that after the approval of the prime minister, he would go to the Supreme Court against the appointment of Shahbaz Sharif as the PAC chairman, adding that how he could become the chairman of such an important body.

To a question, the minister said that no governor's rule in Sindh was under consideration.

It is pertinent to mention that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail earlier today said that no such plans were under consideration.