Several shops with goods worth millions of rupees were gutted due to fire here on Saturday.

Rescue sources fire initiated due to an electric short circuit engulfed a mobile repairing shop at first floor of a commercial plaza located at Hall Road in Lahore.

The fire spread rapidly and engulfed the surrounding shops within no time. The fire tenders rushed the scene and brought the blaze under control after efforts of more than two hours.

Meantime, several shops with goods worth millions of rupees were burnt to ashes.