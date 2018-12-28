Share:

LOS ANGELES:-The 43-year-old singer - who is famous for hiding her face under a huge wig for anonymity - has revealed she has plans to drop a brand new album next year, which will mark her ninth studio album and her first since her festive themed ‘Everyday Is Christmas’ album, released in November 2017. Sia announced the release of her new music - which will also mark her first regular album since ‘This Is Acting’ in January 2016 - on Twitter, where she also claimed to be working on a ‘’feature length musical’’, which she said fans can also expect some time in 2019.