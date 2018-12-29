Share:

NEW YORK - A delegation of the Sikh Coordination Committee representing 85 gurdwaras and several organizations Thursday met Pakistan’s Consul General Raja Ali Ejaz to thank the Pakistani government for opening the corridor of Kartarpur sahib, saying it was their dream come true.

The delegation, which was led by Himmat Singh, the committee’s coordinator for the U.S. east coast, said the Sikh community was grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for the initiative in accepting their longstanding demand.

Speaking on the occasion, Consul General Ejaz said that PM Imran Khan’s move would pave the way for better relations between India and Pakistan.

He said the visa -free entry would bring the people of the two countries closer and usher in peace and stability in the region. “Thank you, Thank you -- Pakistan”, said Sardar Amajit Sigh, a Sikh activist.

“Not only opening the corridor has, Imran Khan’s decision has appealed to the hearts and minds of the Sikh community. He presented a chaddar to the consul general to mark the occasion.