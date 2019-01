Share:

The Sindh Food Authority has sealed two home-based factories and one warehouse during raids in Karachi's Aram Bagh area on Saturday.

The factories were manufacturing butter using harmful chemicals. Samples obtained during the raid were sent to laboratories for testing.

The warehouse was sealed for storing substandard imported meat and for not providing any legal documents for its business.

Raids were also conducted at factories in Aram Bagh, Hasrat Mohani Colony and Taimuria.