LAHORE (PR): Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited organised an awareness walk in federal capital Islamabad in collaboration with Punjab Group of Colleges for gas conservation and control of gas theft during winter season.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan along with Managing Director Amjad Latif led the walk on energy conservation. SNGPL management and staff, students, journalists and members of civil society participated in the walk that started near I-8 Imam Bargah and finished at I-8 Markaz. Participants were carrying banners and placards about gas conservation, safe usage of gas and control of gas theft.

Addressing the journalists on the occasion, Managing Director SNGPL said that delivering gas to consumers is the utmost responsibility of SNGPL but access to this nature’s gift is possible for all people only through responsible use by consumers. In this connection, this walk has been organised for raising awareness among masses about gas conservation and control of gas theft, he added.