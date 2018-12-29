Share:

Supply vessels specially designed for the deep sea exploration of oil and gas have reached Karachi Port Trust on Saturday.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi took the twitter to break the news, he wrote, “supply ships transporting equipment to “Mother of All Rigs” docked 230 km off the Karachi coast for exploration of oil and gas arrived at KPT.”

“Best of luck to ExxonMobil and ENI when they start drilling. Let us all pray for a global discovery. From the looks of it, big news Inshallah,” he further wrote.

In November, US oil and gas company ExxonMobil resumed operation in Pakistan after 27 years.

A delegation from the ExxonMobil headed by LNG Market Development Chairperson Emma Cochrane called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 28 and informed him about the project.