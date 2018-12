Share:

GUJRAT: Five suspects shot dead their accomplice after getting him free from police custody during an ambush here on Friday. According to police, incident took place near Vince More area when five suspects ambushed van of the Rehmania Police, escorting back an accused after taking remand from a court. The car-riders attacked the police and got freed their accomplice. Later, the police found the accused Abbas in injured condition near Sahiwal-l.