KARACHI - The provincial home department detained Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Sindh Ameer Allama Ghaus Bux Baghdadi for 30 days as he was involved in ‘challenging’ the writ of the State.

As per the notification issued here, it has been reported that Allama Baghdadi is in the habit of harass the public and instigating mobs against the Supreme Court of Pakistan over its verdict of acquitting Asiya Bibi in blasphemy case. It said that Baghdadi was also involved in challenging the State’s writ by blocking the thoroughfares, damaging the public properties and creating panic amongst masses.

“He will create law and order situation and harass the general public, that’s why the provincial police chief recommended his detention under Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance 1960,” the notification added.

“Upon the basis of request and material placed before me, I am convinced that the presence of Ghaus Bux Baghdadi at any public place will pose great threat to public safety and is likely to breach public peace and order. Therefore in esxcersise of the powers conferred upon me under section 3 (1) of the West Pakistan Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance 1960, I order that Ghaus Bux Baghdadi be arrested and detained for a period of 30 days from the day of his arrest,” the home secretary ordered.

The TLP provincial chief would be detained at central prison Karachi.