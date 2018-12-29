Share:

LAHORE - Delegation of World Health Organization (WHO) comprising Dr Hamid and Dr Muzafar Mirza called on Minister Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday.

Director EPI Punjab Dr Munir Ahmed briefed the delegation about immunization coverage and future strategy.

Dr Yasmin Rashid told the delegation that Polio and AIDS eradication program had been made fully functional at gross root level. “17 AIDS treatment centers are working across Punjab. People affected by HIV are being identified and registered. It does not mean that HIV positive cases are increasing”, she said. She said that Punjab AIDS Control Program has set up desks in all prisons for screening of inmates. She said that 1,03,500 patients of Tuberculosis (TB) have also been screened for HIV.

She said that a comprehensive hepatitis eradication plan has been chalked out for eradication of hepatitis by 2030. At present, she said, 100 dedicated clinics were working at DHQ/THQ hospitals.