MULTAN-Wifaqul Madaris Al-Arabia (WMAA), a representative body of religious schools, has rejected a proposal regarding issuance of a uniform Juma sermon to the clerics from the government, saying ulama will never read out this sermon.

Addressing a convention organised by the Wifaq here on Saturday, South Punjab Nazim of the Wifaq Maulana Zubair Siddiqui said that the religious schools, masjids and Khanqahs were fortresses of Islam and acts against them were in fact attacks on Islam. He warned the government to refrain from taking actions aainst seminaries and ulama.

He demanded the government to abolish Charity Act introduced by the former government. He questioned Prime Minister Imran Khan as to why he backed off from his previous statement about seminaries.

He alleged that the organizers of seminaries were being intimidated and they were being threatened to cooperate with government.

He said that activities like dancing and drinking were permitted in so-called Riyasat-e-Madina but the education of Quran and Hadith were being banned.

Speaking on this occasion, Maulana Zafar Ahmad Qasim declared that the Ulama would follow in the footsteps of their elders and thwart foreign agenda. He suggested that the ulama could make their work further effective by increasing the elements of Taqwa and Taharat in their lives.

He declared that those attacking Quran and Sunnah would get destroyed. Maulana Irshad Ahmad, Syed Kafeel Shah Bokhari and others said that the people of Pakistan would not let anyone implement the agenda of secularism in Pakistan.

They demanded Imran Kan to fulfil the promises he made with the people. They said that permitting drinking in a country set up in the name of Islam was just shameful. They stressed upon the organisers of seminaries to reorganize the record of seminaries. They declared that a Paigham-e-Madaris Conference would be held in Multan soon.

They asked the religious circles to face tyranny and oppression with patience and accept all decisions made by the leadership.