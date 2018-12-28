Share:

ATTOCK-A woman died and her son received critical burns when a fire broke out due short-circuit in her house situated in Mehria Town here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 and police, the fire broke out in the house situated in Mehria Town Phase-II, Attock around 02:00am, apparently due to short-circuit. Rescue 1122 fire-fighter rushed to the spot upon information and doused the fire.

However, an elderly woman died while her son identified as Zeeshan, reportedly an engineer, received multiple burns. The injured was shifted to hospital in serious condition. The police have started investigation into the incident.