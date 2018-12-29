Share:

ISLAMABAD: - Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Friday said that work on new big dams would soon be initiated to improve the water storage capacity in the country. Talking with private news channels outside the Supreme Court's Lahore Registry building on Friday, he said it was a matter of great satisfaction that a favourable atmosphere has been generated to execute the dams' project as all the national institutions ware closely cooperating for the purpose. The Minister also regretted that the matter was lingering for over the last fifty years creating water scarcity in the country.–APP