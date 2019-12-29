Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, despite its tall claims to ensure maximum presence in the parliament, has to face embarrassment for nine times due to lack of required strength in year 2019.

The opposition parties’ lawmakers have managed to suspend the proceedings of National Assembly [which led to adjournment of the house] in different sittings.

According to the rules and procedures of National Assembly (Article-55), “At any time during a sitting, attention of the chairperson is drawn to the fact that less than one-fourth [86 MNAs] is present, he/she shall either suspend the business of the National Assembly, or cause the bells to be rung for five minutes to maintain quorum,”. According to the figures available with The Nation, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was on the top in pointing out lack of required strength in the lower house of parliament.

As PPP’s Syed Rafi Ullah, Shahida Rehmani and Abdul Qadir Patel blocked the proceedings of the house mostly during the debates when less than 86 MNAs were attending the house. The PML-N, largest opposition party, had successfully suspended the proceedings for two times in a year. PML-N’s Samina Matloob and Dr Darshan pointed out lack of required strength in the house.

Govt presents 21 ordinances but takes back nine under pressure

Interestingly, two members from the allied parties of the PTI government, including Ali Gohar Mahar from Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Shahnaz Naseer Baloch (BNP-Mengal) also pointed out lack of quorum during two different session of the parliament, says the figures [from 7th session to 17th session] shared by the FAFEN with The Nation.

The PTI MNAs during last government era [PML-N government tenure] used to strongly criticise the PML-N government for not managing required numbers of MNAs in the house and passing ordinances. Nonetheless, the present government in its tenure [from January to December] presented 21 ordinances despite the strong resistance from the opposition.

The 21 ordinances presented in the house were ‘The Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019’, ‘The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Ordinance, 2019 (Ordinance No.II of 2019)’, ‘The Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority’, ‘Ordinance, 2019 (Ordinance No. IV of 2019)’, ‘The Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 (VI of 2019)’, ‘The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Ordinance, 2019 (VIII. of 2019)’, ‘The National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 (VII of 2019), ‘The National Information Technology Board Ordinance, 2019 (X of 2019)’, ‘The Assets Declaration Ordinance, 2019 (Ordinance No. III of 2019)’, ‘The Recovery of Mortgage-backed Security Ordinance, 2019 (No. IX of 2019)’, ‘The Medical Tribunal Ordinance, 2019 (No. XIV of 2019)‘, ‘The Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Ordinance, 2019 (No. XVI of 2019)’, ‘The Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Ordinance, 2019 (No. XVII of 2019)’, ‘The Legal Aid and Justice Authority Ordinance, 2019 (No. XVIII of 2019)’, ‘The Superior Courts (Court Dress and Mode of Address) Order (Repeal) Ordinance, 2019 (No. XIX of 2019)’, ‘The Benami Transactions (Prohibition) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 (No. XX of 2019)’, ‘The National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 (No. XXI of 2019) ‘, ‘The Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission Ordinance, 2019 (No. XXIII of 2019)’, ‘The Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 (No. XIII of 2019’, ‘The Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 (No. XXII of 2019)’, ‘The Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance, 2019 (No. XV of 2019)’ and ‘The China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Ordinance, 2019 (No. XII of 2019)’.

However, the PTI’s government has to take back nine ordinances when opposition had moved no confidence motion against National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri.

The ordinances including ‘ The government managed to get eleven bills passed namely, ‘The Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Bill, 2019’, ‘The Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Bill, 2019’, ‘The Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill, 2019’, ‘Superior Courts (Court Dress and Mode of Address) Order (Repeal) Bill 2019’, ‘National Accountability (Amendment) Bill 2019’, ‘Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2019’, ‘ The Whistle Blower Protection’ and Vigilance Commission Bill, 2019’, ‘The Benami Transaction (prohibition) (Amendment Bill, 2019’, ‘The Medical Tribunal Bill, 2019’, ‘The Pakistan Medical Commission Bill, 2019’, and ‘The Naya Pakistan Housing’ and ‘Development Authority Bill, 2019’ were later referred to concerned standing committees for legislation.

The government side, during the year 2019, managed to get 20 bills passed, including ‘The Islamabad High Court (Amendment) Bill, 2019’, ‘The Heavy Industries Taxila Board (Amendment) Bill, 2019’ ,The Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019’, ‘The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019’ ,‘The Finance Bill, 2019,’ ‘The Foreign Exchange Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2019’, ’The Anti-Money Laundering (Amendment) Bill, 2019, ‘The Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission Bill, 2019’ and others.

The opposition [in year 2019] could manage to get only one bill passed out of 64 private members’ bills introduced in the house.