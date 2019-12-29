Share:

Islamabad - Eminent philanthropist and renowned singer Abrar ul Haq on Saturday assumed the charge as Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) chairman. According to a statement issued here stated that soon after his arrival at the PRCS National Headquarters the other day, Abrar ul Haq held meetings with the management and officers of the society. Secretary General Khalid Bin Majeed briefed the new chairman in detail on the mandate and countrywide programmes and activities of the PRCS. Khalid Bin Majeed assured the new chairman of full cooperation and hoped that the PRCS would further boost under his leadership and guidance. Abrar ul Haq appreciated the work of the PRCS in mitigating the sufferings of the most vulnerable.

The newly-appointed chairman said that the PRCS was a national humanitarian organisation and a source of recognition all over the world. He stressed the need for more commitment and dedication to help the vulnerable in a more befitting manner. He vowed to make the PRCS more vibrant to cope with the natural as well as man-made disasters. The chairman was also shown round different departments at the National Headquarters including Regional Blood Donor Centre, Disaster Management & Logistic Centre and a fleet of state of the art ambulances.