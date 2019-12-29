Share:

BADIN - Malik Illyas, Shoukat Memon and others made a clean sweep in annual elections of Badin Press Club on Saturday.

According to results announced by Election Committee Chairman Altaf Shad Memon, Malik Illyas secured 17 votes and won the slot of president, while his rival candidate Abdul Shakoor Memon received 9 votes. Shoukat Memon managed to win General Secretary seat by securing 19 votes whereas his rival candidate Murtaza Memon got 7 votes. Vice President’s seat was grabbed by Abdul Majeed Mallah.

Similarly, Abdul Latif Zargar won the seat of treasurer and Mohammed Siddique (Dodo) Panhwar succeeded as Joint Secretary and Noor Hassan Solangi got the slot of Social Secretary. While all nine candidates of the Executive Committee of Badin Press Club including Tanveer Ahmed Arain, Sawan Khaskheli, Hamid Soomro, Ashraf Memon, Imran Khuwaja, Hussain Soomro, Shafi Mohammad Memon, Usman Ansari and Sarang Latif Junejo succeeded for the governing body of Badin Press Club for the year 2020.