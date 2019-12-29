Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-i-Islami leader Liaquat Baloch has held a meeting with delegations from Sindh and Balochistan at Mansoora on Saturday. Discussing with them the prevailing situation, he slammed the national leadership for showing irresponsible behaviour towards coping with the challenges being faced by the country. He said the people were raising questions on the transparency of ongoing accountability drive besides inflation, unemployment and law and order situations were turning into worst with every day passing. In the presence of present ruling class, he said, it seemed that common man problems would never end. He said the JI was the only party which was capable to bring the country out of crises if voted for power.