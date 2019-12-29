Share:

Bangladesh recorded the lowest temperature of this year on Sunday as mercury dipped to a chilling 4.5 degrees Celsius in the country's northernmost Tentulia region.

The severe cold brought the normal life and businesses to almost standstill in parts of Bangladesh, specially in the northern region facing the Himalayan mountains.

Senior Meteorologist Ruhul Quddus told the media that mercury plunged to its lowest 4.5 degrees Celsius in Tentulia under Panchagarh district, 468 km away of the capital Dhaka.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) recorded Dhaka's temperature at 12.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Quddus said a light to moderate cold wave was sweeping through parts of Bangladesh.

Due to dense fog, sunlight in the northern Bangladesh districts was completely absent while cars and buses were running by switching on headlights in day time.

Sickness is, however, rampant among poor and floating people.

According to a state agency report, as many as 50 people have died in the country since Nov. 1 by cold-related diseases.