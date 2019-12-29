Share:

LUCKNOW - Leader of India’s top opposition party on Saturday tweeted a video in which Meerut top cop is seen making communal statements against the Muslim community. Priyanka Gandhi alleged that such officers have no respect for the constitutional oath.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday mounted an attack on UP’s Yogi Adityanath government and the conduct of some of the senior police officers in the state.

From her official Twitter handle, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted a video in which a police officer in Meerut is seen making communal statements against the Muslim community. The video was shot during the violent protests in Meerut over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

Priyanka Gandhi wrote on Twitter: “Indian Constitution does not allow anyone to use such language. When you are occupying a high post, your responsibility increases manifold. The BJP has poisoned the institutions so much so that these officers have no respect for the constitutional oath they have taken.”

The video, in which a senior police officer in riot gear is seen speaking to members of Muslim community, telling them to go to Pakistan, and threatening to ruin the career of those who allegedly indulged in violence, has been widely circulated on social media.

PRIYANKA RIDES ON SCOOTER

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also accused Lucknow police personnel of grabbing her by the neck in an attempt to prevent her from visiting the house of a retired IPS officer who has been arrested for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act.

She was forced to ride pillion on a two-wheeler and later go on foot to reach the house of 76-year-old SR Darapuri, who was arrested from his house earlier this week for holding up a placard against the controversial law.

“The UP police stopped me while I was going to meet Darapuriji’s family. They strangulated and manhandled me. They then surrounded me while I was going on a party worker’s two-wheeler, after which I walked to reach there,” news agency ANI quoted Priyanka Gandhi as saying.

The Congress leader said Uttar Pradesh police personnel waylaid her cavalcade while she was heading to the retired IPS officer’s house earlier. “What should I say -- they have stopped me in the middle of the road. They have no reason to stop me. Only God knows why they have done this!”.

Mr Darapuri, a cancer patient, was taken into custody on charges of rioting. His grandson, Siddharth Darapuri, later wrote a moving Facebook post on the injustice of taking action against a “just and upright” officer on such damning charges. “Loved by his juniors and seniors, he was a person who did not shoot a fleeting miscreant at point-blank range even after the person fired at his jeep. He was a person who went alone to make a gang surrender, and not finish them off in an encounter. He revolutionised the police mess, which was marred and divided on caste lines. Never did he fire a single bullet from his service revolver,” the post read.

Uttar Pradesh police officers confirmed on Thursday that as many as 1,113 people have been arrested from places across the state in connection with the agitation. They have also identified 498 people -- with as many as 148 from Meerut alone -- who will be asked to pay up for damage to public property.

As many as 21 people have been killed in Uttar Pradesh ever since protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act began early this month. The controversial law, for the first time, makes religion the test of citizenship in India. The BJP government says it will help minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries get citizenship if they fled to India before 2015 because of religious persecution. Critics say it discriminates against Muslims and violates the secular principles of the constitution.