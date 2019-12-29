Share:

LONDON - Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Aaron Mooy both broke their goalscoring ducks for Brighton & Hove Albion who returned to winning ways at home with a 2-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday. Jahanbakhsh, who was given his first start of the season, repaid Graham Potter’s faith in the midfielder by scoring as early as the third minute with a fierce, low strike into the far corner. It was his first goal for the club since he was signed after last year’s World Cup and the overwhelmed Iranian was on the verge of tears. “It’s been a long time coming and I didn’t make minutes but I have been waiting for this time for a long time,” Jahanbakhsh told BBC Sport. Bournemouth had a couple of chances to equalise in the first half but Brighton defenders Dan Burn and Lewis Dunk were on hand to make last-ditch blocks as the home side went into the break 1-0 up. Brighton right back Dan Burn then thought he had scored his first goal for his club, too, when he put the ball in the back of the net during a scramble in the box. However, VAR disallowed it for a marginal offside call when the set piece was taken. Yves Bissouma nearly made it 2-0 to Brighton with a solo run from the centre circle into Bournemouth’s box as defenders backed off, but the Malian midfielder saw his low effort come back off the far post. Mooy capped a man-of-the-match performance by doubling Brighton’s lead in the 79th minute when he latched on to Leandro Trossard’s pass and took two sublime touches to set himself up for a curling shot that beat goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. Earlier, ten-man Manchester City gave up a two goal lead as they crashed to a 3-2 defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux to leave them 14 points adrift of Liverpool. The 89th minute winner from Matt Doherty means Liverpool have a 13 point lead over second-placed Leicester City.