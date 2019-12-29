Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has laid a foundation stone of a link road in Mian Channu on Saturday.

Usman Buzdar said Rs110 million will be spent on the construction of 9km road from Pull Rappherwali to 9/R.

He said that with the completion of this project, better transport facilities would be available to the people of the area. He said that PTI government has launched Naya Pakistan Manzilain Aasan for strengthening the rural economy of the province. Under this project, thousands kilometre long roads of rural areas would be constructed or repaired with a cost of billion of rupees during next year.

He said carpeted roads are being constructed in rural areas of the province. He said that project will prove to be a game changer for rural economy. Provincial Minister Syed Hussain Jehania Gardezi, MPA Syed Abbas Ali Shah and concerned authorities were also present.

Separately, ministers Hussain Jehania Gardezi, Malik Nauman Langrial, PTI local leaders called on CM Usman Buzdar in Mian Channu.

Rs430m to be spent under Punjab municipal services programme

The CM said that city like Khanewal kept backward intentionally in the past. He said Khanewal is his own district and he wanted to solve peoples’ problem. He said changing the destiny of every backward city is his mission. He disclosed that 102 development projects worth Rs18 billion will be completed in district Khanewal.

Under Punjab Municipal Services Programme, development projects of Rs430 million will completed in national and provincial constituencies of the district.

He said that 987 acre state land got vacated from illegal occupants will be utilized for projects of public welfare. He said that he will soon again visit Khanewal, Mian Channu, Kabirwala and Jehania. He said that model police stations are being set up in every tehsil of Khanewal. He said that entrance and exit points of the city will be beautified. Project of construction and repair of roads of district Khanewal will be completed with an amount of Rs13.25 billion and consultation with assembly members will be given due importance. He said that journalists of Khanewal district will be included in Sehat Insaf Card scheme. He said that launching of bus service of Bahauddin Zakariya university is being reviewed for the girl students of Khanewal.

Also, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident in Fort Abbas.

Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the hires of diseased and directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured. He also offered condolence over the demise of Justice (R) Muhammad Arif Chaudhry. In his condolence message, the CM prayed the Almighty may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.