LAHORE - The Meteorological Department Saturday forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country including Lahore during the next 2-3 days. Minimum temperature in the city was recorded 6 degree centigrade. The fog started falling in the evening and become so dense at mid night that visibility reduced to zero in open areas. Dense fog again forced closure of portions of Motorway. Police made an appeal to people for avoiding unnecessary travelling especially from late night to early morning. However people were advised use fog lights, ensure working of wipers and drive at a slow speed. According to the experts, dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Dense Fog is likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa during morning and night hours.