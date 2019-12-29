Share:

ISLAMABAD - 14-year-old Daniyal Ur Rehman left all his opponents far behind in the final round and won the Under-16 title in the Pakistan Open Tenpin Bowling Championship 2019 here at Leisure City Bowling Club, Rawalpindi on Friday night.

Daniyal, who had already booked his place in the final round of the amateur category with sensational performance, once again proved his supremacy in the juniors category by leaving behind his nearest opponents. Total 30 junior players took part in the U-16 category, which was a four-way battle right from the start. Two games were given to each player in the first round and after completion of the round, eight players were left to play the quarterfinals. Abdul Rafey Saqib, Ayaz Ur Rehman, Daniyal’s younger brother and Abdul Wasey Saqib were fighting for the second place, while Daniyal was ahead from the rest of the players to grab the top slot.

Interestingly, all the four players left in the race were real brothers. The arena was full and there was no space for even standing and watching the participants. Again two games were awarded to each of the four players in the final round, in which Daniyal managed to score a whopping 197 in the first game before committing some mistakes in the second game. He finished the second set of game with the score of 122. His closest rival Abdul Rafey started the first game very poorly and scored only 132 pins before bouncing back and scoring 134 pins in the second game. However, Abdul Rafey’s total score was not even close to what Danyial had posted after finishing his games.

Ayaz Ur Rehman started the first game poorly and scored only 111 pins. His performance in the second game was also highly pathetic, as he scored only 100 pins. On the other hand, Abdul Wasey, who had golden opportunity to overtake Ayaz, scored only 98 pins in the first game and could not improve in the second game, as he scored the same number of pins. Daniyal won the title with total of 319 pins, while Abdul Rafey grabbed the second place with 266 pins, Ayaz bagged the third spot with 211 pins and Wasey settled at fourth place with 196 pins.

While talking to The Nation, proud Daniyal said: “Frankly, my focus was on main title, rather than U-16. I want to become a true champion like my father Ijaz Ur Rehman and take a step further to win a major international tenpin bowling tournament. My father had contributed a lot for tenpin bowling in the country. His services and sacrifices have improved the game, as we are witnessing so many bowlers in the country. When my father introduced this sport, there were hardly few bowlers in the country. My basic aim is to play at international level and win major titles. It is my father’s dream to give a true champion to the country and I will try to fulfill the dream soon.”