A merger of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) into a single agency was called for by Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Science and Technology, on Saturday.

He also mentioned that talks between the opposition and the government should take place to ensure that such an agency be formed.

The tweet was written in response to a journalist, Mansoor Ali Khan, who recently wrote an article about the newly passed NAB Ordinance empowering the FIA.