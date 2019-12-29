Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR/GUJRANWALA - As many as 12 persons died and dozens other got injured in various road accidents occurred in different areas of Punjab due to poor visibility caused by dense fog on Saturday.

In Bahawalnagar, five persons died and 20 others sustained multiple injuries when a bus overturned due to poor visibility caused by the dense fog in Latifabad area here on Saturday.

According to rescue officials, the accident took place owing to poor visibility caused by fog that has engulfed plains of the Punjab province. The injured and dead bodies were shifted to hospital by the Rescue 1122.

According to police, identities of those killed and injured in the road accident could not be ascertained yet.

In Gujranwala, three friends were crushed to dead when a dumper truck knocked down the motorcycle they were riding on.

According to rescue and police sources, a speeding dumper truck hit a motorcycle on Hafizabad Road near Ladhewala Warraich area due to poor visibility caused by fog. As a result, three persons identified as: Habibur Rehman, Muhammad Nawaz and Dilawar Hussain, all the three friends and resident of Ladhewala Warraich, died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 team, on information, rushed to the scene and shifted the dead bodies to hospital for medico-legal proceedings. Driver left the dumper at the scene and and fled away.

The police have launched investigation against the runaway driver. Moreover, two persons died and another two got injured in a head-on collision between a truck and van at Arifwala bypass.

The injured persons and dead bodies were shifted to nearby hospital. On the other hand, in a traffic accident at Indus Highway near Rojhan, two people were killed, while one injured, rescue sources said.

Dense fog limits visibility range in plains of Punjab in nights and mornings, which made travelling difficult and hazardous to a large extent.

The motorway police have advised drivers to travel with fog-lights on to avoid a mishap, while mostly some sections of roads announced to be closed for traffic due to poor visibility.

Labourer, taxi driver gunned down over resistance

Armed dacoits gunned down a taxi driver and labourer after they put up resistance in separate incidents occurred in different areas on Saturday.

According to police, a labourer identified as Muhammad Hanif, a resident of Ijaz Town was on the way to vegetable market for work early in the morning.

In the meanwhile, some dacoits held him at gunpoint but he put up resistance prompting the accused to fire gunshots on him. He sustained critical wounds and was taken to Allied hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

In another incident, a 33-year-old taxi driver Muhammad Irfan was on the way to Pir Mahal on booking. On the way dacoits intercepted him. The accused snatched the car from and killed him. The police have registered separate cases and started investigation with no clue in this regard.