ABBOTTABAD - A woman in Bilal Town Abbottabad died and another found unconscious of suffocation when they left the gas heater on and the gas filled the room. According to the police sources, Ashraf Khan and his wife 50 years old Parveen in the area of Nawanshahr police station left the gas heater on and had gone to bed for sleeping, unfortunately in the midnight owing to gas loadshedding the heater went off and later resumed resulting the room was filled with gas leaked by the heater and Parveen suffocated to death while his husband shifted to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad in an unconscious condition.Doctors of AMC declared Ashraf Khan’s condition as critical.

During one week, this was the second incident of suffocation to death in Abbottabad district where four people lost their lives. Continuously decreasing temperature below zero forced people to left gas heaters on in the night but owing to the low gas pressure at some stage the heaters go off and cause fatal accidents.