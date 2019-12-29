Share:

The Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has witnessed deaths in the ongoing protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), with at least 19 people dying in violent demonstrations.

India’s Minority Affairs Minister on Sunday demanded action from the Uttar Pradesh state government against a senior police officer who allegedly made some objectionable remarks against protesters in a Muslim locality in Meerut.

A video clip shows Meerut’s Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narayan Singh taking a broadside on a few Muslim men and telling them to “Go To Pakistan”.

In the video clip posted on social media, the cop who visited the Muslim locality with several other anti-riot security personnel, is seen asking residents to convey his message to protesters, particularly to four men who raised Pakistan flags during their protest against CAA.

Slamming the policeman's remarks, Central Minister Naqvi said, “If it is true that he made that statement in the video, then it is condemnable. Immediate action must be taken against him…Violence at any level, be it by police or by mob, is unacceptable. It can't be a part of a democratic country. Police should take care that those who are innocent should not suffer".