Karachi - Actors Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Karachi on Saturday. Excited Yasir has been keeping his fans updated by giving the sneak peek of his big day. Couple’s wedding photographer has also been giving live updates about the wedding through their Instagram page.

Iqra’s photographer was the first one to share glimpse of the bride as she got ready for her Nikkah ceremony.

The Pakistani actress has donned a blood-red dress by Pakistani designer Nomi Ansari.

The ‘Suno Chanda’ starlet opted for muted gold heavy jewellery for her big day, with her makeup done by celebrity makeup artist Waqar Hussain. Meanwhile, Yasir went for a dull gold and white sherwani.