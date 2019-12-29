Share:

LAHORE - Skeptical of the prime minister’s ability to run the government affairs, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq said on Saturday the options of early polls or in-house change may be adopted to put the country on right track.

“Pakistan faces a crisis after crisis since the day the PTI has taken control of the government. The country cannot afford further adventurism,” said Senator Siraj while addressing the JI Shoora at Mansoora.

He said the government displayed a highly irresponsible attitude over the issue of extension of army chief tenure. Similarly, he added, the parliament was non-functional and the Election Commission of Pakistan was working without its chief and members from the two provinces. He said the government crossed all limits of disrespect to the courts in defence of Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf after a special court awarded him death sentence.

The JI chief said the government showed no interest to end the clash among doctors and lawyers and failed to take step to resolve the missing persons’ issue.

He said the rulers had taken no step for the release of Dr Aafia from the US prison and it virtually curbed the freedom of media.

Keeping in view the prevailing mess, he said, it had been proved that prime minister lacked vision to run the state affairs and therefore the options to replace the PM with some other suitable person or early elections could be adopted to bring the country out of prevailing crisis.

He, however, added the JI would not accept any extra-constitutional steps to oust the government or leader of the house.

The JI Emir also expressed concern over the non-serious attitude of the different opposition parties over the external and internal issues facing the country.

He said the government was hitting the masses hard with skyrocketing inflations and it put the Kashmir issue at back burner but the main opposition parties seemed reluctant to raise voice on the real issues.