Share:

KARACHI - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) should withdraw notification of Fuel Adjustment Charges (FAC), Karachi Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehamn demanded.

Condemning collecting proposed Rs 21 billion from consumers on head of FAC in next nine months, he impressed upon Karachi Electric (K-E) to desist from this act as power entity has already failed to provide any relief to power consumers in past.

Earlier Karachi power consumers were burdened with Rs 62 billion on account of inflated billing by K-E and this act would further burden consumers afresh, Hafiz Naeem flayed.

Even under an accord K-E had to repay around Rs 22 billion to consumers which entity claimed in form of overbilling, but nothing was done in this direction, he lamented. JI will fight for just rights of Karachi and its people on all fora and will not allow NEPRA and K-E to pickpocket already financially burdened citizens of Karachi, he reiterated.