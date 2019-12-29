Share:

LAHORE - The annual elections of Lahore Press Club will be held today. More than 2,600 members of the club will exercise their power to vote. The election commission will supervise the election process, which will start at 9:00am and continue till 6:00pm at the club. Both Progressive and Journalist groups have been running heavy campaigns for their candidates for the last couple of weeks. The Progressive Panel has nominated Zahid Goggi for the slot of President while Arshad Ansari of the Journalist Panel is candidate for the slot of President. A neck on neck contest is also expected for the slot of Secretary between both the groups.