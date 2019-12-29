Share:

KARACHI - Admission test at Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) for new semester Spring-2020 will be held today at 10 am in the main campus at Shahra-e-Faisal here. The MAJU has offered admissions for its next semester in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Biosciences, Accounting & Finance, Psychology, BBA, Management Science, Electrical Engineering, Economics & Finance, Marketing, Supply Chain Management and other disciplines, said a spokes person of the MAJU on Saturday.

More over MAJU has also announced admissions for its Ph-D degree program in Management Science, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science during next semester.