Mansehra police told media sources that they were still looking for the prime suspect believed to have raped a ten year old boy a few days ago.

Police state that evidence has been pointed towards the rape and physical abuse of the young child in Mansehra. The victim's knees were bruised and his eyes swollen, indicating that he had been beaten while the crime was being committed.

Saying that the suspect was to be charged for torture as well as rape, the prime suspect has still not been found. However, four relatives of the accused, as well as his brother, have been arrested by the police for questioning.

The case's gruesome quality has attracted widespread attention on social media.

Many, including celebrity Mahira Khan, have said that the criminals behind the perpetration of this act be

"made an example out of".

Journalist Raza Rumi tweeted: "The horrific case of child rape in a Mansehra seminary reminds us of the huge scale of problem. Thousands of kids undergo abuse," he wrote, adding that the death penalty was not a proper deterrent. Pushing for more effective law enforcement, counselling, sex education, and civic involvement, Rumi said more structural work needed to be done to effect any kind of change.