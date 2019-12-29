Share:

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Punjab Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan visited Faisalabad along with Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Saturday.

Important decisions about good governance, action against land grabbers and curbing narcotics, especially in educational institutes, were discussed at the meetings presided over by him.

Speaking at a meeting of civil and police officers, the Chief Secretary asked them to conduct regular field visits so that people’s problems could be resolved through direct interaction with them.

Chief Secretary directed that with a view to providing relief to people special steps be taken for removing encroachments and retrieving properties occupied by land grabbers.

He ordered the officials to collaborate with police to eliminate narcotics, especially its use in educational institutes, to save young generation from this menace.

The Chief Secretary mentioned that latest technology should be utilized to ensure transparency in administrative affairs, besides its use in effective traffic management.

He also urged the officers to enhance interaction with police officers as well as elected representatives for effective implementation of government policies.