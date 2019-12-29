Share:

There was put a ban on buying new vehicles in public sector organizations which could not be lifted as yet owing to which very old vehicles are being used in public sector organizations. There are many public sector organizations where too old vehicles are running since long and heavy amount of money is spent on the maintenance of the vehicles annually. Such a big amount of money is spent on maintenance of the vehicles in few years that in that amount a new vehicle can be bought.

Authorities concerned should look into this matter and auction such old vehicles at least of the year of 2015 as five years is the maximum time period for any vehicle and direct public sector organizations to buy new vehicles where old vehicles are being run. Moreover, maintenance of the government vehicles should be carried out from the workshops of concerned company from where the vehicles are purchased. This step would definitely save public exchequer from being wasted unnecessarily.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi.