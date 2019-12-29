Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Institute of Neuro of Sciences (PINS) has got appreciation for providing best treatment facilities and state of the art operation theatres. Usman Arif Sheikh, a renowned industrialist and former member executive committee of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, sent letter of appreciation to Minister Health Dr Yasmin Rashid with copies to Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education and PINS Executive Director Prof Khalid Mehmood for the exemplary services received by his ailing wife Shahla Usman. He praised PINS ED, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for proper care of his wife and congratulated the Health Minister and Healthcare Managers for maintaining standard at par with best institutions in the world. Usman Arif Sheikh stated that Shahla Usman was admitted under Registration Number 435,8090 and remained under treatment at PINS for a few days. He expressed hope that Health Minister and her team would continue good serive to the benefit of ailing humanity. He was all praise for Prof Khalid and his team for extending equal opportunities and medical services to every patient coming there and making no distinction for extending facilities to anyone. He said that he wrote this letter for fulfilling the responsibilities as a citizen to acknowledge good things in public sector.