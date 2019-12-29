Share:

Calling it the "mother of all NROs", Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira on Sunday lashed out against the government for promulgating an ordinance that changes the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s laws.

"Khan sahab accused us of asking for NROs all this while. The NAB ordinance is the mother of all NROs. What will he say about that," Kaira said at a press conference.

Saying that the government was saving itself from accountability, Kaira said the anti-graft body was ultimately only holding people from the two other main parties accountable.

"Those who joined PTI were washed of all their sins," he said.

"Who was the prime minister referring to when he spoke about someone objecting to reforms? He should clarify this," Kaira asked.

Saying that "those who get selected" were sent home after their use ran out, Kaira predicted: "Khan sahab will now take one last u-turn due to which he will leave politics the same way he came into it...this will be his biggest u-turn of all."

Kaira said that his party would be bringing a debate on the ordinance inside parliament.