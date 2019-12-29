Share:

LALAMUSA - Local PPP leader and a former Municipal Corporation councillor, Mehr Abdul Hafeez was allegedly clubbed to death by his real elder son, who also injured his mother and wife when they tried to rescue the poor old man. The incident occurred here at Mohallah Karimpura the other day. According to police and family sources, Mehr Abdul Hafeez had set up a mohallah grocery shop near their home for his accused son Khuram Hafeez. At the time of the incident, Mehr Abdul Hafeez was sitting in the shop when one of his family members informed that Khuram Hafeez had been engaged in hooliganism, quarrelling with mother, wife etc.