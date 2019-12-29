KARACHI              -           Former Karachi University professor Inam Bari passed away in the metropolis on Friday night. He was suffering from a renal disease.

The funeral prayers for the deceased will be held today (Saturday) after Zuhr prayers at Karachi University Housing Society Scheme 33. Professor Bari, a former professor of the varsity’s mass communication department, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.  In addition to his academic career, he had also served as the chairperson of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Sindh’s Council of Complaints.

 

 