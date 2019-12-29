Share:

KARACHI - PTI leader and Chairman Baitul Mal Sindh Hunaid Lakhani met the Prime Minister Imran Khan in Governor House yesterday. Variety of issues were discussed, Hunaid Lakhani requested the PM’s facilitation for Sindh for the programs of Ehsas and Kamyab Naujawan on which PM assured his support.

Hunaid Lakhani informed PM that hundreds of thousands of Karachites are facing difficulties from NADRA for CNICs on which PM directed the relevant authorities for facilitation. Initiatives of federal government are facilitating the people of Karachi and it must be spread to overall Sindh. Senior leader Lakhani demanded of the Prime Minister for new appointments in these programs on place of those who are involved in discrepancies.

“The benefit of federal programs of Ehsas and Naujawan Pakistan must reach to the lower segments of the society, we are conducting the survey on complete merit and only deserving people will be placed in the lists”

Hunaid Lakhani briefed the PM on the current organization of PTI Karachi and said that the current cabinet is working on merit and we will ensure the victory of PTI in the upcoming local bodies elections by upholding merit and supporting honest candidates.