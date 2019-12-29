Share:

KARACHI - The West zone Police-Karachi have arrested two absconders among 37 suspects and recovered 16 bottles of liquor from them during routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours.

The police have recovered nine pistols, 28 rounds, 6.145 kilograms Charras, 14 mobile phones, Rs 23,630 cash and seized two motorcycles on non-availability of registration documents, said a spokesman to the Deputy Inspector General West on Saturday.

The police also recovered 20 kilograms betelnuts, 25 kilograms tobacco and different types of Gutka/Mawa (chewing tobacco) from the suspects.