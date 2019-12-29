Share:

ISLAMABAD - Umaima Wali won the Saadia Khan Ski Cup 2019 at PAF Ski Resort, Naltar on Saturday. In the women’s slalom category, Umaima got the first position and Jiya Ali grabbed the second place. In the girls’ Under-14 slalom, Mishal Hussain got the first position, while Marrium Iqbal clinched the second sport. In the boys’ Under-16, Saifullah stood first and Zubair Ali got the second position. The first position in the boys’ Under-14 slalom category was clinched by Zaman Ali and the second place was taken by Zahir Ullah. In the women’s giant slalom category, Khusheen Sahiba took first position Humaima Wali bagged the second slot. In the skating boys’ category, Muhammad Iqbal got the first position and Mishaal Hussain clinched the first spot in the girls’ Under-12 second speed skating. In the girls’ Under-16, Minahil Aziz got the first position and Khusheen Sahiba stood first in the master category. Mubashir won the boys’ Under-12, Saifullah won the Under-16 and Zia ur Rehman clinched the master title. The ski competitions were conducted for three days, in which skiers from various ski associations of the country participated in temperatures below the freezing point. Number of spectators and ski lovers from all over the country came to witness the championship. The event was named in memory of great young skier Saadia Khan, who had lost her precious life in a tragic car accident.