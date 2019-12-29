Share:

Everyone has gotten the interest of hunting and they go for hunting the animals in jungles. Some people hunt for their interest and some do it for business and many other purposes. However, they don’t think of the wildlife, as it is decreasing in number from our surroundings. We are killing the animals like deer and some other for eating, and the birds are being hunted as a seasonal bird comes when there is wheat in the gardens. We hunt these birds which come from Siberia in the summer between March and April. But sad to explain that in very place of Pakistan this seasonal bird is being hunted. Not only this, the tigers, lions, elephant and etc are being caged for business and other purposes.

We just think of our business not of animal’s lives. We should also preserve the wildlife for our new generation. Therefore, the government must save these animals instead of keeping them in the parks.

AZUM MANZOOR,

Kalatuk.